The Woodlands ranked the No. 1 best city to live in America

The Woodlands is the best place to live in the country according to a recently released ranking.

Niche, a ranking and review site that helps users select schools and places to live, recently released its 2021 list of the Best Cities to Live in America.

Niche determined the rankings using millions of reviews from residents and data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the U.S. Department of Education. Niche took into account several factors including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of each area.

The Woodlands garnered an overall Niche grade of A+. The community scored an A+ for public schools, family friendliness and jobs; an A for health and fitness; an A- for housing, outdoor activities, and diversity; a B+ for nightlife and weather; a B for commuting; and a B- for cost of living.

“It’s an amazing place to raise a family or to spend the weekend with your friends,” wrote one resident in a review. “There are many activities to do in the Woodlands like Ice skating, shopping, tennis, walks, biking, running, lunch/dinner, concerts, movies, mini golf, etc. The education is a bit hard and competitive but you get the best teachers and many class opportunities.”

Among its other accolades, The Woodlands is ranked the second best city to buy a house in America and the second best city to raise a family in America.

At No. 7, Plano was the only other Texas city to secure a spot among the list’s top 10 best cities to live in America.

These are the top 10 best cities to live in America, according to Niche:

The Woodlands, TX Arlington, VA Naperville, IL Overland Park, KS Cambridge, MA Ann Arbor, MI Plano, TX Columbia, MD Berkeley, CA Bellevue, WA

View the list in its entirety here.

