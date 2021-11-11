These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in October 2021

The 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in October 2021 total to more than 75,000 square feet of luxury living and $51,439,000 in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors.

Here’s a look at the homes:

3 Netherfield Way, The Woodlands, TX 77382 (HAR.com)

Size: 9,124 square feet

Address: 3 Netherfield Way, The Woodlands, TX 77382

Days on the market: 55

Listing: “TIMELESS French Country estate home showcases a beloved architectural style that never tires! Situated on a 1.5 ac. lot in gated golf course community of Carlton Woods, overlooking the 1st green of lauded Nicklaus course & adjacent to private greenbelt, this 4-story masterpiece features manicured gardens, infinity pool/spa, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, pergola, paved pathways/arches, and extensive verandas/balconies on multiple levels! Interior boasts rich hardwoods, stone accents, marble countertops, and soft artisan wall mural that envelops a spiral staircase from wine rm to study/opt. 6th BR on 4th level w/full bath! Stunning rotunda ceiling at top complements the majesty of this home! Main level includes both formals, home office, owners retreat w/two luxurious baths, open kit/den w/gourmet appls + guest suite w/private garage access! Game/media rm + 3 en-suite BR’s on next level. Newer HVAC units, elevator, upgraded Savant home automation, ample parking! High & dry! Must-see video!”

Ad

27 Baronial Circle, The Woodlands TX 77382 (HAR.com)

Size: 10,091 square feet

Address: 27 Baronial Circle, The Woodlands TX 77382

Days on the market: 14

Listing: “French European influence sets the stage for this warm & inviting villa in Carlton Woods, The Woodlands. This exclusive home is inspired by local venues & overseas travels, captured by renowned architect, Robert Dame, showcasing captivating spaces that are timeless, functional & welcoming. Every inch of space is well thought from exceptional ceilings & beams, hand-planed walnut plank floors, replicated fireplaces from travels in Normandy to the breathtaking crushed-granite walking paths that completely encircle the almost 2 acres of park-like setting. Charming lanterns, wood-finished ceilings & pointed arches complement a brick exterior while spacious yet cozy indoor & outdoor living easily meld together. Built w/ family in mind, a private library, bright studio, 4 cast stone fireplaces, 1st fl game room/theater & 2nd fl. 1700 SF full-size apartment await. Glorious views, exceptional use of texture & style grace this storybook home.”

Ad

4006 Inverness Drive, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR.com)

Size: 7,312 square feet

Address: 4006 Inverness Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Days on the market: --

Listing: “Nestled on private oak and azalea lined Inverness Drive is this one acre oasis. Backing to a creek with park-like grounds and mature trees, the property has a private and secluded feel. Located within the sought after Tall Timbers section of River Oaks, this property features an existing 7,312 square foot home but is being offered at “lot value”, ideal for anyone looking to construct a custom home to their own specifications in a prime location. Travel up the double-wide brick driveway that circles beneath the stately grand entrance to the front of the house. The existing covered rear porch transitions to a wooden walkway leading into the dense greenery beyond, past the greenhouse and the in-ground pool and hot tub with sprawling wood deck.”

7 Shadow Lawn St, Houston, TX 77005 (HAR.com)

Size: 6,043 square feet

Ad

Address: 7 Shadow Lawn St, Houston, TX 77005

Days on the market: 57

Listing: “Elegant residence located in the prestigious & historic, tree-lined enclave of Shadow Lawn. Originally built in 1928 (HCAD) & designed by Vance Phoenix, a Staub understudy, this home has been lovingly renovated by the Artisan Group to offer all of today’s modern conveniences. An incredible flrplan w/ traditional details including oak, walnut & stone flrs, double crown moldings & floor-to-ceiling windows. Living rm features original fireplace flanked by doors to sunroom & adjacent to mahogany-paneled study. Sun-filled gallery hall overlooks pool w/ openings to dining rm& gourmet kitchen. Spacious family rm in back w/ wet bar & access to pool & outdoor patio. 1st floor guest suite + full guest bath across hall from pool. Upstairs offers 2 guest beds + Primary suite w/ sitting area, marble-clad bath & double closets. Third flr game rm/5th bdrm w/ full bath. 2-car garage w/ detached quarters. Majestic gardens & heated pool/spa, generator & many fine features throughout. All per seller.”

Ad

817 E Friar Tuck Lane, Houston TX 77024 (HAR.com)

Size: 6,819 square feet

Address: 817 E Friar Tuck Lane, Houston TX 77024

Days on the market: --

Listing: “This delightful home is located in Sherwood Forest, close in Memorial, on a 33,105 SF lot. This custom home is a perfect setting for entertaining both inside and outside. The expansive interiors are accented with ceiling beams, antique doors and mantle pieces and other architectural features. The details include custom steel doors and windows, an over-sized Pacific cloth storage closet in the dining room, a well-equipped kitchen fit for a professional, integrated smart home, all bedrooms are en suite, in addition to the opulent master suite there is a guest suite on the first floor, planning center off of the kitchen, pool installed by the current owners to compliment the outdoor kitchen and entertaining areas and the large 2nd floor game room is surrounded by 4 (same size) bedrooms and baths and the computer/study nook. This light filled home is one of a kind in a park-like setting.”

Ad

11775 Thousand Trails, Willis TX 77318 (HAR.com)

Size: 7,343 square feet

Address: 11775 Thousand Trails, Willis TX 77318

Days on the market: 29

Listing: “UNRESTRICTED & FULLY FURNISHED 11.24 ac. A piece of heaven nestled on Lake Conroe! This rare find includes a home that has been recently remodeled to expand the kitchen & primary bdrm upstairs. Next to the home sits a huge “barn” that serves many purposes including a 40′ RV storage/workshop, party room with custom cedar wet bar, First Class Workout facility, 1/2 bath, and 3 garage doors that open to allow the outdoors in. There is also plenty of area decked and plumbed upstairs to add a bdrm/storage. Main house has 7 bd, 5 full ba & 2 half ba, huge Game Room w/full bar, 2 master suites, , tons of storage, expanded mud rm, central vac, Dual resort style pools & hot tub w/Sense & Dispense automation, fire pit, extensive outdoor entertaining area, 4 retractable sun shades, generator, Boat house + covered boat (2) & jet ski (2) slips with lifts, surround sound throughout, Plantation Shutters. Pond, Football Field. Commercial opportunity/Ag exempt/Gated, private/Willis ISD.”

Ad

633 Quintana Roo Place, Seabrook TX 77586 (HAR.com)

Size: 7,645 square feet

Address: 633 Quintana Roo Place, Seabrook TX 77586

Days on the market: --

Listing: “Gorgeous waterfront family compound retreat in Seabrook. This magnificent home raises the bar in style, design, and function. This home is a private getaway complete with 5 bedrooms including a Primary Suite all to itself. A large open concept Kitchen/Living/Entertaining space is as inviting as it is peaceful and stuns with spectacular views of the bay. Elegant finishes throughout and no detail is overlooked from the lighting to the custom flooring. A temperature controlled wine room and full size bar ensure you will always be stocked for entertaining. A large Study/Library, Formal Dining Room, Game Room/Gym, Den, and Catering Kitchen in the main house and a full, separate carriage house apartment round out the interior rooms, while the outdoors are just as impressive. Multiple covered patios, all with views of the bay, a pool/spa with timeless design, large backyard, and boardwalk that leads to your own private beach begging you to soak up the sun in the great outdoors.”

Ad

3637 Meadow Lake Lane, Houston, TX 77027 (HAR.com)

Size: 6,911 square feet

Address: 3637 Meadow Lake Lane, Houston, TX 77027

Days on the market: --

Listing: “Welcome home to Timeless Elegance, brought to you by Elron. This new construction River Oaks residence is one of a kind among luxury homes. It showcases the traditional inspiration with contemporary flair for transitional finishes, incorporated hundred-year-old curated oak flooring, blending together the marbles and other fine hardwoods that will take your breath away. The gourmet cook’s kitchen boasts top-of-the-line appliances, including a state-of-the-art marble coffee bar and a spectacular double island/breakfast room. A wet bar that flanks all your major entertaining areas will be sure to WOW your guests. The oversized owner’s suite incorporates its’ own wet bar with vaulted ceilings and finishes beyond your expectations. The house has been fully integrated for wireless operation and will provide an incomparable lifestyle for any family. A gated driveway provides privacy for your outdoor living space which incorporates covered patios, breezeways, and porte-cochere.”

Ad

3433 Westheimer PH 3 W, Houston, TX 77027 (HAR.com)

Size: 6,587 square feet

Address: 3433 Westheimer PH 3 W, Houston, TX 77027

Days on the market: 525

Listing: “THIS MOVE-IN READY, NEVER-LIVED-IN UNIT IS A ONCE IN A LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY. FLOOR TO CEILING GLASS WALLS AND OVER 1,000 SQFT COVERED PATIO PROVIDE INCREDIBLE NATURAL LIGHT WITH NORTH, SOUTH AND WEST VIEWS ALLOWING ONE TO TAKE IN THE BREATHTAKING SIGHTS OF RIVER OAKS, ST. JOHNS BALL FIELDS AND THE GALLERIA. THIS PENTHOUSE IS 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH, WITH A GAS FIREPLACE, PLENTIFUL ENTERTAINING SPACE, AND FABULOUS BAR. OVERSIZED MEDIA ROOM COULD BE 4TH BEDROOM. UNIT COMES WITH 3 RESERVED PARKING SPACES, AS WELL AS 4 DESIGNATED STORAGE LOCKERS. THE RIVER OAKS IS LOCATED ON A 3 ACRE PIECE OF PRIME REAL ESTATE AND BOASTS FIVE STAR LEVEL SERVICE AND AMENITIES INCLUDING: TWO RESORT STYLE POOLS, PET GROOMING SPA AND DOG PARK, MASSAGE THERAPY ROOM, YOGA/PILATES STUDIO, FITNESS CENTER WITH PELETON BIKE, CATERING KITCHEN, PRIVATE CONFERENCE ROOM, HOTEL STYLE ROOM FOR GUESTS, VALET PARKING AND CONCIERGE. CALL TODAY TO SET UP A TOUR.”

Ad

25 West Lane, Houston TX 77019 (Texas Tribune)

Size: 7,298 square feet

Address: 25 West Lane, Houston TX 77019

Days on the market: --

Listing: “At the end of a private drive lies a sprawling River Oaks mansion, complete with a myriad of amenities. The front elevation features Georgian architectural touches, such as symmetrical chimneys and ornate crown molding on the interior. The 6 bed, 6.5 bath home includes a four-car garage, resort-sized pool and spa, pool house, and a covered balcony. The kitchen is blanketed in honed marble, complete with Wolf and Sub Zero appliances. The two-level primary suite includes a completely marble bathroom and a staircase leading to the fashion palace overhead. High ceilings and hardwoods abound throughout the interior. Outside you will find freshly-manicured grounds, including a lush, sunken garden right off the dining room. This home is the quintessence of modern tradition.”