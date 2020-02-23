Ooh la la: For $8.5 million, this River Oaks mansion offers taste of France in Houston

Okay, chances are you don’t have a spare $8.5 million to blow on a ridiculously expensive home, so whether you’re here to assure yourself money can’t buy happiness or you’re on the hunt for new images to tack to your Pinterest dream home vision board, it’s fun to take a virtual tour of a very expensive home.

Say bienvenue to 3812 Wilowick Road, a French-inspired chateau. The 12,941-square-foot home sports six bedrooms and eleven bathrooms on a 1-acre lot nestled in the River Oaks Tall Timbers subdivision, one of the city’s most affluent and exclusive neighborhoods.

So here’s the skinny on this listing: Indoors, breathtaking features include a dramatic reception hall, paneled library, formal living room, informal living room, wine vault and a home theater.

A master suite upstairs boasts palatial proportions, with a private parlor, separate baths with oversized dressing rooms, and an adjoining fitness center.

Outdoors, manicured gardens surround an outdoor loggia overlooking a pool. An intricate, multi-tiered fountain adds to the picturesque aesthetic.

If you’re among the wealthiest of the wealthy and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this French-spired estate your forever home, give real estate agent Laura Sweeney a ring at (832) 899-4788.

(Cue drum roll)

Now, ladies and gentlemen, scroll below for the photos you’ve all been waiting for.

3812 Wilowick Road (HAR)

3812 Wilowick Road (HAR)

3812 Wilowick Road (HAR)

3812 Wilowick Road (HAR)

3812 Wilowick Road (HAR)

3812 Wilowick Road (HAR)

3812 Wilowick Road (HAR)

3812 Wilowick Road (HAR)

3812 Wilowick Road (HAR)

3812 Wilowick Road (HAR)

3812 Wilowick Road (HAR)