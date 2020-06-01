This Houston home on the market for $13 million has a palatial entertainment pavilion with conservatory, ballroom
Are grand-scale entertainment capabilities on your list when it comes to your dream home? Do you happen to have a budget of $13 million to make your dreams come true? If so, be sure to take a look at this Houston home that just landed on the market for $13,000,000.
The 2-acre property nestled in Houston’s Memorial Villages boasts a French-style manor, a two-bedroom guest cottage and a palatial entertainment pavilion with a conservatory and ballroom that could also serve as a six-vehicle showroom, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.
The main home sports 11,874-square-feet of space, three levels, six bedrooms, seven full baths, three half baths and a five-car garage. As well as over-the-top amenities including a wine vault, library parlor with wet bar, pool and loggia with summer kitchen.
Here’s a look at more details from the official listing:
“The original residence recently underwent a total renovation, reconfiguration, and expansion with gated entry garden leading to refined living spaces further enhanced by the grand-scale entertainment capabilities afforded by the auxiliary dwellings. Extensive parking with circular driveway, multiple gated motor courts, and 5-car main house garage in addition to the pavilion’s potential for 6-car capacity. A rare and regal retreat privately located near the end of a coveted cul-de-sac in prestigious Hunters Creek Village.”
Scroll below to take a virtual tour of this magnificent multimillion-dollar Bayou City estate located at 832 Kuhlman Road.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.