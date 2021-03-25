These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in February 2021

All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston homes sold in February 2021 amount to around 84,351 square feet of luxury living and around $44,737,000 in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.

Full Screen 1 / 20 221 Millbrook Street, Piney Point Village, TX 77024

Size: 5,652 square feet

Address: 221 Millbrook Street, Piney Point Village, TX 77024

Days on the market: 20

Listing: “A grand entry welcomes you to this fabulous home on a quiet cul-de-sac. It opens to all living areas inviting you to enjoy your time here. The living/family room is straight ahead with open access to kitchen and dining. A built-in banquet seats 10+ and the owner will leave the table and chairs,* if buyer so desires. The kitchen has the finest of everything: double Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, six+ burner Viking range with double ovens, a pot-filler, commercial vent hood, farmhouse sink, huge island with seating for three, (bar stools can stay)* beamed ceiling with wood detail. Walk-in wet bar has a wine/bev fridge, and Dutch doors. Elegant knotty pine paneled library makes working from home a dream. First floor primary bedroom is spacious and light with a beautiful view of the pool. But after all this the outdoors is the show-stopper. Large covered patio/kitchen with fireplace, Wolf grill, tons of storage, ceiling fan.”

Full Screen 1 / 17 122 Knipp Court, Houston, TX 77024

Size: 6,352 square feet

Address: 122 Knipp Court, Houston, TX 77024

Days on the market: 41

Listing: “Stunning custom home designed by Travis Mattingly situated on a private cul-de-sac street in coveted Sandalwood. This elegant home features a large primary bedrm w/ access to the resort style pool & spa surrounded by lush landscaped backyard oasis & private putting green. Truly ahead of its time, steel doors & windows give this home a bright & modern feel yet invitingly comfortable, relaxed style all its own. Well equipped kitchen w/ marble countertops open to living rm overlooking outdoor patio. 4 secondary bedrms upstairs and large guest bedrm w/ private bath w/ easy access up back staircase. Large game rm & pool bathrm w/ shower located off of the kitchen. Stone & stucco exterior, metal roof, porte cochere & 3 car garage. Sandalwood offers 3 spring fed lakes for fishing, swimming & canoeing, walking trails, pavilion & playground all for the enjoyment of residents & their guests.”

Full Screen 1 / 21 707 Mulberry Lane, Bellaire, TX 77401

Size: 7,411 square feet

Address: 707 Mulberry Lane, Bellaire, TX 77401

Days on the market: 29

Listing: “Rare opportunity in the highly sought, oversized lot neighborhood of Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. This elegant and stately Spanish Mediterranean style home has incredible architectural details and unparalleled finishes and has been meticulously maintained- including a fully remodeled chef’s kitchen and master bath in 2018. Custom built by legendary builder John Bass, this home sits on over a ½ acre lot highlighted by multiple terraces and covered patios, a heated/cooled resort caliber pool, and an expansive backyard impeccably landscaped for incredible privacy. This east facing home features 5-6 bedrooms (1-2 down), double staircases, tile and hardwood throughout (no carpeting), a magnificent study with private patio, a refrigerated wine room, a three car oversized garage with security gate, a circular driveway, a master suite with private sitting area, and too many other features to list!”

Full Screen 1 / 29 5208 Braeburn Drive

Size: 8,052 square feet

Address: 5208 Braeburn Drive, Bellaire, TX 77401

Days on the market: 8

Listing: “This exceptional custom built home was completed in 2009*. Beautifully executed, it is a handmade creation and the effort of dozens of craftspeople working in wood, glass, stone and copper. Inspired by the works of Frank Lloyd Wright, the four-five bedroom home is sitting pretty on a double lot with majestic oaks and in one of Bellaire’s most premier locations. Prairie-Style architecture with art glass windows, chandeliers and light fixtures – all made by hand – are authentic components, as are quarter-sawn oak woodwork with Arts and Crafts details, flooring and cabinetry with hammered copper knobs and door latches. The house is wrapped in Norman brick. No detail has been overlooked. Pool with fountains, winter patio with fire pit, meditation garden, three car garage and rear motor court, mahogany temperature controlled wine room, and spacious bar area. Room to spread out for entertaining, work, rest and schooling at home.”

Full Screen 1 / 27 11 Congressional Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77389

Size: 9,945 square feet

Address: 11 Congressional Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77389

Days on the market: 50

Listing: “EXPERIENCE this exquisite Jauregui custom home on sprawling 1.47 acre/gated lot in exclusive Carlton Woods Creekside golf course community via attached video tour! Transcending hard/water/landscape design into perfection, this masterpiece will not disappoint with a 6 BR floor plan, including guest house w/kitchenette & private entry, game/rec room with signature bar & media room on main level, gourmet kitchen w/premium Sub-Z/Wolf appls, luxe owners retreat w/privacy garden & automated sheers, exercise rm, pet suite, en-suite bedrooms, executive study, impressive wine rm, game room up + elaborate outdoor liv area w/heated pool & spa, summer kitchen & shaded pool area for year-round enjoyment overlooking Fazio 8th fairway! Lutron lighting, security system, generator & home automation system includes 8 Samsung TVs w/EPSON HD projector w/100″ screen. Stately circle drive, lush landscaping, oversized 4-car gar w/epoxy flooring, extra storage, workshop!”

Full Screen 1 / 11 3617 Olympia Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 5,781 square feet

Address: 3617 Olympia Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Days on the market: 441

Listing: “Remarkable River Oaks opportunity to acquire over 30,100+ sq. ft. or 0.69 acres (per survey) of prime property overlooking a beautiful, quiet cul-de-sac park. The existing residence, originally built in 1946, is being sold “as is, where is.” Circular Motor Court and gated driveway. Serene setting with lush landscaping surrounded by mature oaks, swimming pool + sports court, and potential for egress to Olympia and/or San Felipe. Home could be renovated or a beautiful building site for your dream home awaits you.”

Full Screen 1 / 19 3745 Farber Street, Southside Place, TX 77005

Size: 6,569 square feet

Address: 3745 Farber Street, Southside Place, TX 77005

Days on the market: 17

Listing: “Welcome home to Classic American Homes showplace on prime Southside block. The 75x150 lot with mature trees sits across from Firetruck Park! Incredible finishes in transitional style home:soaring ceilings, open flow floor plan for family living & superb entertaining in & out. Gracious formals, study down with full bath allows use as guest bedroom (6th). Huge great room open to chef’s kitchen views expansive yard with veranda, summer kitchen & fireplace. Lavish primary suite:spa style bath & 2 huge closets. Additional 4 bedrooms up all ensuite & game room up. The grand foyer opens to the spacious living & dining rooms as well as the study and provides a lovely view of the beautiful front staircase and opens to the bar/butler’s pantry with incredible wine storage. There is a mud room with second staircase home office & side entry as well as a huge walk-in pantry. Extras too numerous to list include:motorized driveway gate- allows pet/kid play area, 3 fireplaces & half bath for backyard.”

Full Screen 1 / 20 2203 Looscan Lane, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 9,263 square feet

Address: 2203 Looscan Lane, Houston, TX 77019

Days on the market: 9

Listing: “Situated on a premier lot in the heart of River Oaks, this English Tudor by Layne Kelly Homes is replete with designer finishes. Stately brick exterior with herringbone detail is accented by copper gutters & clay tile roof. Library & formal living flank the entry hall and feature views of the tree-lined street. A wide gallery leads to the formal dining with French doors to the garden. The open concept family room is filled with light from oversized windows & French doors to the outdoor living area and summer kitchen. Leathered quartz tops the custom cabinetry in the chef’s kitchen with large island, walk-in & butlers pantries, and walk-in wet bar. Upstairs awaits a stunning master retreat with incredible dual master baths and closets, as well as four unique en-suite secondary bedrooms & large utility room. On the top floor is the game room & climate controlled storage. Spacious three car garage, an incredible outdoor living space with lush yard, elevator equipped and so much more.”

Full Screen 1 / 18 3257 Inwood, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 9,426 square feet

Address: 3257 Inwood, Houston, TX 77019

Days on the market: 119

Listing: “Gracious Southern plantation design by Lucien Hood has made heads turn since it was built in 1990. Sitting on a beautiful ¾ acre lot just off River Oaks Blvd, the interior is just as lovely as the exterior promises. Large rms, hi ceilings, exquisite hrdwd floors, floor to ceiling windows, impressive moldings, & tremendous storage. In addition to lovely living & dining rms, there is a paneled library & huge family rm with a wall of French doors opening to the covered veranda. Lrg wet bar has refrigerator, 2 beverage coolers & ice maker. Beautiful salt water pool, spa & fire pit. Generator will run the entire house as well as outside lighting, pool, etc. Elevator to all floors including finished air conditioned attic/3rd floor. Exceptionally lrg Master has fireplace & his/her baths & closets. His bath has steam shower. Her closet, bath & dressing area incorporate almost 900 sq ft. All 5 bedrms have ensuite marble baths. Exceptional home, lot & location”

Full Screen 1 / 25 1721 River Oaks Boulevard, Houston, TX 77019

Size: 15,900 square feet

Address: 1721 River Oaks Boulevard, Houston, TX 77019

Days on the market: 1

Listing: “Extraordinary River Oaks Country Club Estate positioned on over an acre of fully-gated grounds combining timeless architecture with a celebrated history of social significance and a prominent placement along the Boulevard. A circular brick-paved motor court framed by majestic oaks leads to the stately facade and regal reception spaces tailored for grand-scale entertaining and gracious living. Fabulous Formals. Paneled Library. Gourmet Kitchen with well-equipped Butler’s Pantry. Ground-level Game Room + Home Theater. Wine Cellar. Owner’s Retreat up with fireplace, marble-clad bath, fitness center with sauna, and sprawling boutique-inspired dressing rooms. 4 Guest Suites. Third Floor Flex Space + Bedroom #6. 3-car attached Garage with 2-Bedroom Guest Apartment above (1,501 sq. ft. per HCAD) + an additional 1-Bedroom Quarters. Enchanting setting with park-like grounds surrounding a spectacular swimming pool terrace with manicured gardens and majestic oaks.”

