PHOTOS: All the way up -- Allen Parkway penthouse on market for $1.3M

HOUSTON – A penthouse with sweeping views of the Houston skyline and Buffalo Bayou is on the market for $1.3 million.

The 30th floor, two-story penthouse at Royalton at River Oaks is a corner unit with large windows and three balconies. The kitchen has quartzite counters, stainless steel appliances and an extended island with wrap-around breakfast bar.

The home has a private balcony, double quartzite-topped vanity, walk-in shower with two shower heads and a walk-in closet with island.

The building has a 24-hour valet & concierge, fitness center, conference center, pet area, pool and spa.

The unit has 2 bedrooms and two and one half bathrooms in its 2,422 square feet of space.

Take a look inside the space high above Houston. View the full listing here.

3333 Allen Parkway, Unit 3005 and its amenities. (Feather & Arrow Photography)

