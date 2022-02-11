Charming as all get-out: Century-old Galveston home stuns with stained glass, transom windows and gorgeous woodwork

(Images provided by David Bowers of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate)

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to look at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this stunning island abode.

By the numbers: 1321 25th Street, Galveston, TX 77550 | $899,000 | 2,972 square feet | 1905 (year built) | 4 bedrooms | 3 bathrooms | 1 fireplace | 1 garage apartment | 1 cottage

Situated on coveted double lot on 25th Street, this beautifully maintained, turn-of-the-century abode has a historic feel that was updated for modern living.

The three story, 2,972-square-foot home has four bathrooms and three bedrooms. An apartment over the detached garage adds another bedroom and bathroom to the final tally.

Inside the main home, transom windows, stained glass, and stunning woodwork abounds.

This property is in the Silk Stocking Historic District, one of the island’s most intact residential areas. The neighborhood’s peculiar name alludes to the wealth of its early residents. They could afford to buy silk stockings. In 1996, the district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The home is less than a mile from the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier and is on the the Mardi Gras! Galveston parade route.

The luxe listing is represented by David Bowers of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. For more information on the listing, visit har.com.

Words just don’t do this home justice. Scroll through the photos below to take a gander at this spectacular Texas listing.

1321 25th Street, Galveston, TX 77550 (Images provided by David Bowers of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate)

