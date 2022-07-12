PHOTOS: Luxe, Memorial mansion with acreage, waterfall and amenities for days on market for $17.8M

HOUSTON – A16,818-square-foot mansion in Memorial is on the market for $17,850,000 -- that’s $1,061.36 per square foot.

So -- what do you get? Let’s take a look, shall we?

Built in 2018, the massive home at 2 Longbow Lane sits on more than 4.4 acres “at the end of the coveted Circle Bluff cul-de-sac,” according to the official home listing.

Visbeen Architects designed the home “on a gentle curve to maximize views of the sublime woodland setting combining walls of glass with soaring ceiling heights supported by towering timber beams and trusses,” the listing reads. “Tremendous topography enhanced by the landscaping design of Johnny Steele surrounds a cascading creek with rock waterfalls creating a world of its own with natural borders provided by Spring Creek and Buffalo Bayou beyond. "

The estate has eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and five half bathrooms. The primary suite and guest suites are on the ground floor and two guest suites are upstairs with a central lounge, fitness center, game/media Room, and a pair of two-bedroom guest apartments placed at opposite ends of the structure.

The estate has an elevator and a home generator. A pair of garages has room for up to seven vehicles, according to the listing.

And those are the amenities listed in the main write-up. Look closer at the listing and you’ll find there’s a back green space, backyard, balcony, covered patio/deck, a mosquito control system, an outdoor fireplace, sprinkler system, private driveway, a rooftop deck and wheelchair access.

Take a look outside and inside the lavish, beautiful Houston estate in the photos below.

