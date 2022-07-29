PHOTOS: River Oaks-area modern home on market for $3.2M; See inside this luxe three-story abode

HOUSTON – A modern-transitional, three-story home is on the market for $3,200,000 in the River Oaks area.

The five bedroom, five full bathroom and two half-bath home is 7,051 square feet and was built in 2020.

Some of its listed features include a porcelain fireplace, floating staircase and full summer kitchen.

We’re all about the windows in this abode. They’re expansive and made to bring indoor living out and the outside in, especially in the courtyard-style patio spaces.

We’re also drooling over here over the main suite’s closet and bathroom. See it in full listing from agent Clayton Katz here.

Take a look through the house with additional features like a study, game room and wet bar, a prewired media room and gym with skylights. View the full listing.

2514 Avalon Place (Josh Gremillion)

