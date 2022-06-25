Holy amenities, Batman: This Piney Point estate on the market for $7.9M has all the things

HOUSTON – A Piney Point estate on the market for $7.9 million has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three half-baths, but that’s just the beginning of this massive 12,617 square feet estate.

The listing for 40 Stillforest Street calls the estate “resort like” with amenities that include a pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace and gardening house.

The home also includes a two-story library, a kitchen with a large island, a grand staircase. The covered outdoor spaces include kitchen with cabinetry and high-end appliances.

The listing notes that the primary suite offers a fireplace, marble bathroom with dual walk-in closets and its own private staircase to the gym and study. The additional bedrooms include en suite bathrooms.

This home offers astounding amenities (generator, elevator, Crestron home automation and mosquito control system). The neighborhood has its own security in addition to the Piney Point Police, according to the listing.

Ad

Sound great? Well, take a look through the luxury estate in the photos below.

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

40 Stillforest Street, Houston, TX 77024 (TK Images)

MORE:

Looking for more posh Texas properties? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.