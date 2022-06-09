English country manor meets ‘Beauty and the Beast’ library vibes: This $4.8M Memorial-area estate is a gem you have to see

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we love covering the best of the best of Houston-area real estate. There are homes that we ogle, homes that we go “Whoa!” over and homes that we feel like if we had a few million, we could move into -- like today. They’re warm, they’re cozy, they’re lovely, they’re just the right amount of luxury, style and class. There’s a Memorial-area home at 11320 Green Vale Drive in Houston that’s definitely one of those. If only we had the $4.8 million needed to purchase it.

Alas, someone else will buy it, but the six-bed, six-bathroom (with three half-baths) home will be inspiration for us. And besides, 8,919 square feet is so much to clean! (We have to tell ourselves those kinds of things so our hearts won’t be broken, y’all.)

But, why do we love this home so much? The English cottage, country manor-esque qualities are just the start. The arched entry that leads to a wood and tile floored anteroom is an ideal setup that welcomes a visitor into the home and into the adjoining spaces. But before we go there, look at that staircase. A carved wooden newel post with wrought-iron balusters. The entire stair is lit with sconces and lined with windows. It’s an open, bright walk up to the second floor.

Among the many highlights of this home are its bay windows that invite the visitor to look out into the green that surrounds the home in the room near the front door and also the formal dining room.

The formal great room of the home is located in the home’s heart with its beautiful wooden beams with arches that invite the eye up to the circular chandelier. The eye then moves to the space’s bright sconces that fill the space with so much light. While some homes are whitewashed and cold, this home has warmth of wooden accents with the the clean effect of whitewashed walls. The choices compliment each other with an appealing contrast. The brick wall with attractive arches brings the home’s outside composition in.

The kitchen, with its massive light granite island and warm wooden cabinets, is an inviting space with classic, but updated elements. A nice touch in the space is pebbled-looking glass that gives a frosted, aged effect on the cabinets. A small patio is also set off the kitchen where you could have your coffee outside.

The apparent master bedroom is white with a wall of windows and a fireplace. Classic and simple and luxurious. And then you go into the main bathroom with its soaker tub, vanity where you can sit, a wall of windows and a large tiled shower tucked away. The main closet is massive, as you’d expect in a home at this price point.

The library reminds us of “Beauty and the Beast” with its tall shelves and wall of windows. The dark crossed beams that match the rest of the home draw the eye up.

The second floor appears to have a large family entertainment room with built-ins. A second set of stairs appears to lead up to another area of bedroom spaces.

Outdoor living areas include a large outdoor kitchen with arches that match the rest of the home and adjoining yard, enclosed on three sides.

We probably missed a few features, so take a look through yourself and enjoy the beauty that $4.8 million can buy in Houston. See the full listing from Nan and Company Properties here.

11320 Green Vale Drive Houston, TX 77024 (Nan and Company Properties)

