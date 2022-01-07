Feeling calm yet? This River Oaks $2.9M mansion is a traditional home oasis

HOUSTON – A traditional River Oaks mansion on the market for $2,998,000 is oh-so white, blue and cream, but oh-so calming, too.

The home with the blue shutters in the St. John’s section of historic neighborhood has all the details that you’d probably expect from this luxury neighborhood: hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, crown molding, designer lighting and stunning amounts of space.

Built in 1989, this home is located on just under a quarter of an acre and has 9,042 square feet of space. The HOA fee is $2,400 a year and the estate’s taxes are $57,003.

While there is no pool, we particularly like the folding doors that open into the backyard that has plenty of options for get-togethers.

The home is staged to sparse effect now, but that’s perhaps the strength of this listing. So often with grand homes on the Houston market, the seller leaves their imprint on the home, leaving the impression that it would take SO MUCH to remake such large spaces, but this one seems to say to potential buyers, “This is the blank canvas you’ve been looking for -- you can make this one your own.”

Ad

Take a look through the home via the photos below.

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

TK Images photo of 3431 Overbrook Lane (TK Images)

So, what do you think about the house? What features stood out to you? Let us know in the comments.