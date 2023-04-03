PHOTOS: Memorial mansion with French vibes has biggest pantry we’ve ever seen; See sprawling spaces

HOUSTON – Architect Lucian Hood and everyone involved in designing 602 Hunters Way Court in Memorial Villages had food on the mind when they designed this home’s pantry.

The French-traditional home has six bedrooms, six full and one half bathrooms and a total of 8,278 square feet of space in this mansion on the market for $3,680,000.

Built in 1982, the two-story home sits on a 23,574-square-foot lot and has two attached garages. It sits on Hunters Creek, according to the listing.

Some other notable features include a pool and spa, massive kitchen, gym, game and media room and gas-fired generator.

Take a look inside in the photos below. What stands out to you? Let us know in the comments.

602 Hunters Way Court (TK Images/Martha turner Sotheby's International Realty)

