Wraparound porch dreams🤤: This West University home on market for $2.5M has weathered a century of living in Southeast Texas

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas – She’s 100 years old and she still looks good, y’all.

The grand beauty in West University on the market for $2.5 million was built in 1923 and remains a stunner a century after its last brick was laid. Did we mention the partial wraparound porch? This is like a real estate ideal, folks.

But beyond that porch, let’s go inside and just start at the hardwood floors of 3025 University Blvd. Though buyers should always look under the rugs, what we’re seeing of the home’s main living areas is spectacular. The floors are pristine. And then there’s the layout. It’s traditional, big and lovely in the expected places -- the dining room, main living and owner’s suite. The main house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. We’re really into the blank canvas, but it’s updated and warm in all the right places. Take the front doors and entry with the long staircase. They’re just the right things to keep the beauty of the era in which the home was built. The bathrooms and kitchen are modern and ready for living in the now. Of course, there are purists who love restoration over renovation, but we’re pragmatic about that. Make the home livable and maintain its beauty where possible. Someone got that memo with this house. So beautiful.

And then there are the bonus areas of this estate. The garage apartment is completely updated, self-contained and overlooks the home’s pool and landscaped side yard. If you lived here and wanted to “get away,” you could just migrate from the main house to the garage apartment. And then go “home” to the main abode. That’s what we’d do. Don’t judge. We really 💖 real estate.

Take a look. Do you think this home has aged well? Let us know what you think in the comments.

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Boulevard (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Blvd. (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Blvd. (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Blvd. (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Blvd. (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Blvd. (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

3025 University Blvd. (Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman Realty)

MORE:

Looking for more posh Texas properties? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.