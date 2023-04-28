PHOTOS: $2M Houston home wrapped around a tree offers elevated living

HOUSTON – This elevated house, on the market for the first time, wraps around a 200-year-old pecan tree. Built in 2023, it is on a 0.1-acre lot situated at the apex of the First Ward Arts District and American Statesman Park, which is best known among locals as “Mount Rush Hour” and features 18-foot, two-ton busts of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Stephen F. Austin, and Sam Houston.

The entrance to the house is reached by a wood staircase to the upper level deck. The 2,189-square-foot, $2,000,000 home is designed with two wings, separated by a vast hallway. The bedrooms are one end of the house and a kitchen, dining area, and living room are on the other end. Numerous windows throughout the sleek space offer an abundance of natural light.

“Day and night the house is animated by the ever-changing play of light and shadows,” the listing details. “The house has two seasons: urban and rural. In the winter it presents an urban face with an unobstructed view of downtown Houston. In the summer, when the surrounding trees are fully green, the house floats within a tranquil pastoral setting.”

Here are the listing details:

Size: 2,189 square feet

Price per square foot: $913.66

Taxes: $7,528 (estimated, without exemptions)

Contact: Jay Monroe, Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, (713) 504-6936; sothebysrealty.com.

1002 Edwards Street Houston, Texas, 77007 United States (Patrick Bertolino)

