From 10-pound cinnamon rolls to 100-pound pizzas -- plus baos and noodles for days

This week on Texas Eats: Host David Elder returns with NEW restaurants to showcase. This week, he visits League City at Bonnie’s Donuts, home of the 10-pound cinnamon roll!
Also, he visits Hondo, Texas, near San Antonio, where he meets two friends from Dirt Road Cookers cooking the largest pizza in Texas -- 100 pounds!
Finally, he makes a stop at Pasadena to try out baos and noodles and finally, at Houston’s Upper Kirby area visiting one of Houston’s iconic pizza joint.
Restaurants featured this week:
Noodle Master - 6823 Spencer Highway Suite A, Pasadena
Dirt Road Cookers - 737 CR 365, Hondo
Star Pizza - Multiple locations
Bonnie’s Donuts - 2047 West Main, League City
