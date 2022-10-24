From 10-pound cinnamon rolls to 100-pound pizzas -- plus baos and noodles for days

Host David Elder has the latest dish on three Houston-area restaurants.

This week on Texas Eats: Host David Elder returns with NEW restaurants to showcase. This week, he visits League City at Bonnie’s Donuts, home of the 10-pound cinnamon roll!

Also, he visits Hondo, Texas, near San Antonio, where he meets two friends from Dirt Road Cookers cooking the largest pizza in Texas -- 100 pounds!

Finally, he makes a stop at Pasadena to try out baos and noodles and finally, at Houston’s Upper Kirby area visiting one of Houston’s iconic pizza joint.

Restaurants featured this week:

Noodle Master (KPRC)

Dirt Road Cookers (KPRC)

Star Pizza (KPRC)

Bonnie's Donuts (KPRC)

Watch ‘Texas Eats’ on KPRC 2 and online at the Click2Houston app.

Missed any episodes of ‘Texas Eats?’ See previous episodes below:

WILD hot chicken sandwiches at Mico’s in Houston, PLUS a Big Red dessert at a BBQ restaurant with Tex-Mex flair

The best Texas and New Orleans fusion food is right here in Houston; PLUS, burgers with a Filipino twist

Tortas, birria, and tacos, OH MY! Plus, popular Midtown spot The Breakfast Klub serving up delicious fried food favorites

Pull-apart brisket and ribs from Truth BBQ, plus a Texas taco shop with their own hot sauce brand

Tasty Morrocan food and wild Filipino-style brunch drinks served locally -- No passport required!

Big burgers and BIG wings -- PLUS, New Orleans’ favorite dessert lands in H-Town

Waffle burgers and Nutella pizzas -- plus a Houston staple with the best deli meat selections

Fiery Middle Eastern cuisine that doubles as a hookah bar, plus a TOP 50 barbecue joint in Spring Branch with wild sides