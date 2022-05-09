87º

Pull-apart brisket and ribs from Truth BBQ, plus a Texas taco shop with their own hot sauce brand

Texas Eats with David Elder dishes out at 2 Houston-area restaurants with over-the-top foods.

Tags: Texas Eats, Truth BBQ, Georgetown, San Antonio

This week on “Texas Eats,” Host David Elder visits a popular Midtown pizza joint made with inspiration from Italian tradition, plus.. a must-try dessert that you may want to save room for!

Also, David travels to San Antonio for award-winning Chinese food that dives deep into the “authentic,” and to Georgetown where he meets with the owner of “Mikey V’s Taco Shop” where they make their own hot sauce.

Finally, Texas’ No. 3 BBQ joint is in Houston’s Heights area, serving up pull-apart brisket and quality ribs.

Restaurants featured this week:

The Gypsy Poet - 2404 Austin St, Houston

The Gypsy Poet (KPRC)

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar - 2895 Thousand Oaks Dr., San Antonio

Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar (KPRC)

Mikey V’s Tacos - 112 W. 8th St. Georgetown

Mikey V's Tacos (KPRC)

Truth BBQ - 110 S. Heights Blvd, Houston

Truth BBQ (KPRC)

