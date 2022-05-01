Tortas, birria, and tacos, OH MY! Plus, popular Midtown spot The Breakfast Klub serving up delicious fried food favorites

This week on Texas Eats, Host David Elder visits Tacos Doña Lena in west Houston where authentic Mexican food such as birria and tortas are served with a side of love. He speaks with the owner about what inspired him to open a restaurant named after his mother, Doña Lena.
Then, David hops over to Fredricksburg to try out some sweet delights and savory bites at breakfast-lunch join Sunset Grill, then to San Antonio to try out Pinkerton’s BBQ, located in the heart of downtown with a location in Houston’s Heights area.
Finally, David visits The Breakfast Klub, a popular Midtown hotspot many Houstonians and visitors say it’s worth the wait.
Restaurants featured this week:
Tacos Doña Lena - 8788 Hammerly Blvd, Houston (West Houston)
Sunset Grill - 902 S. Adams St, Fredricksburg
Pinkerton’s BBQ - 1504 Airline Dr., Houston (Heights)
The Breakfast Klub - 3711 Travis Street, Houston (Midtown)
