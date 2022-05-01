85º

Tortas, birria, and tacos, OH MY! Plus, popular Midtown spot The Breakfast Klub serving up delicious fried food favorites

Texas Eats with David Elder dishes out at 3 Houston spots

This week on Texas Eats, Host David Elder visits Tacos Doña Lena in west Houston where authentic Mexican food such as birria and tortas are served with a side of love. He speaks with the owner about what inspired him to open a restaurant named after his mother, Doña Lena.

Then, David hops over to Fredricksburg to try out some sweet delights and savory bites at breakfast-lunch join Sunset Grill, then to San Antonio to try out Pinkerton’s BBQ, located in the heart of downtown with a location in Houston’s Heights area.

Finally, David visits The Breakfast Klub, a popular Midtown hotspot many Houstonians and visitors say it’s worth the wait.

Restaurants featured this week:

Tacos Doña Lena - 8788 Hammerly Blvd, Houston (West Houston)

Tacos Dona Lena (KPRC)

Sunset Grill - 902 S. Adams St, Fredricksburg

Sunset Grill (KPRC)

Pinkerton’s BBQ - 1504 Airline Dr., Houston (Heights)

Pinkerton's BBQ (KPRC)

The Breakfast Klub - 3711 Travis Street, Houston (Midtown)

Texas Eats: Tacos Dona Lena, Pinkerton's BBQ, Sunset Grill, The Breakfast Klub

