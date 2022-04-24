83º

The best Texas and New Orleans fusion food is right here in Houston; PLUS, burgers with a Filipino twist

Texas Eats with host David Elder dishes on 3 Houston restaurants with over-the-top menu items

This week on “Texas Eats,” Host David Elder talks to Founder and CEO of BB’s Tex-Orleans on what inspired him to bring the fusion Houstonians are craving.

Plus, he travels to Waco to try out biscuits that define the word “comfort food.”

And finally, he visits a local burger joint with a bit of a Filipino flavor.

Restaurants featured in this episode:

BB’s Tex-Orleans - 2701 White Oak Dr., Houston

BB's Tex-Orleans (KPRC)

Butter My Biscuit - 1427 Valley Mills Dr., Waco

Butter My Biscuit (KPRC)

Mico’s Hot Chicken - 1603 Durham Dr., Houston

Texas Eats - Mico's Hot Chicken, Moonshine Grill, Tex-Mex BBQ, Burnt Bean Co., Wild Oats

Flip’n Patties - 800 Capitol St., Suite T-307, Houston (Located inside Understory)

Texas Eats: BB's Tex-Orleans, Flip'n Burgers, Butter My Biscuit, and more

