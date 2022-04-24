The best Texas and New Orleans fusion food is right here in Houston; PLUS, burgers with a Filipino twist

This week on “Texas Eats,” Host David Elder talks to Founder and CEO of BB’s Tex-Orleans on what inspired him to bring the fusion Houstonians are craving.
Plus, he travels to Waco to try out biscuits that define the word “comfort food.”
And finally, he visits a local burger joint with a bit of a Filipino flavor.
Restaurants featured in this episode:
BB’s Tex-Orleans - 2701 White Oak Dr., Houston
Butter My Biscuit - 1427 Valley Mills Dr., Waco
Mico’s Hot Chicken - 1603 Durham Dr., Houston
Flip’n Patties - 800 Capitol St., Suite T-307, Houston (Located inside Understory)
