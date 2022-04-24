The best Texas and New Orleans fusion food is right here in Houston; PLUS, burgers with a Filipino twist

This week on “Texas Eats,” Host David Elder talks to Founder and CEO of BB’s Tex-Orleans on what inspired him to bring the fusion Houstonians are craving.

Plus, he travels to Waco to try out biscuits that define the word “comfort food.”

And finally, he visits a local burger joint with a bit of a Filipino flavor.

Restaurants featured in this episode:

BB's Tex-Orleans (KPRC)

Butter My Biscuit (KPRC)

