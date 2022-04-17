Texas Eats - Mico’s Hot Chicken, Moonshine Grill, Tex-Mex BBQ, Wild Oats

This week on “Texas Eats,” Host David Elder travels to H-Town and introduces us to a new restaurant opening in the Houston Farmer Market. Plus, a popular Heights restaurant is serving up WILD hot chicken sandwiches and other creations.

Then, we travel to Seguin and we find out why this BBQ joint with a Tex-Mex twist is in the top 50. You’ll want to see their dessert menu (Hint: Big. Red.)

Restaurants featured in this episode:

Mico’s Hot Chicken - 1603 N. Durham Dr, Houston

Moonshjne Grill, 10525 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

Burnt Bean Co. 108 S. Austin St., Seguin

Wild Oats, 2520 Airline Dr., Houston

