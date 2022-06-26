95º

Waffle burgers and Nutella pizzas -- plus a Houston staple with the best deli meat selections

Texas Eats with host David Elder dishes on 4 Houston restaurants with over-the-top menu items

This week on Texas Eats -- Host David Elder visits a Houston deli that’s popular for their wide selection of meats and sandwiches.

Then, he stops by The Waffle Bus -- a classic Houston food truck that transitioned to a brick-and-mortar restaurant with several locations!

Finally, this Houston-area BBQ joint is ranked No. 3 top barbecue place according to Texas Monthly Magazine in 2021.

Restaurants we featured this week:

Kenny and Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen - 1743 Post Oak, Houston

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen (KPRC)

The Gypsy Poet - 2404 Austin St, Houston

Texas Eats: The Gypsy Poet, Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar

Truth BBQ - 110 S. Heights Blvd, Houston

Texas Eats: Truth BBQ

The Waffle Bus - Multiple Locations

The Waffle Bus (KPRC)

