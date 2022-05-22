82º

Tasty Morrocan food and wild Filipino-style brunch drinks served locally -- No passport required!

Texas Eats with host David Elder dishes on two Houston restaurants with over-the-top menu items

This week on “Texas Eats,” Host David Elder visits “Be More Pacific” in the Heights area where they serve Filipino-style brunch drinks that are out of this world.

Plus, we travel to Morroco...at ZOA’s Morrocan Kitchen near the Galleria area where the food is said to blow you away.

Restaurants featured this week:

Be More Pacific--506 Yale, Houston

Texas Eats: ZOA Morrocan Kitchen, Be More Pacific, JewBoy Burgers, Tank's Pizza

JewBoy Burgers -- 5111 Airport Blvd, Austin

JewBoy Burgers (KPRC)

Tank’s Pizza, 902 N. New Braunfels Ave., San Antonio

Tanks Pizza (KPRC)

ZOA Morrocan Kitchen -- 4710 Lillian, Houston

ZOA Morrocan Kitchen (KPRC)

Watch Texas Eats on KPRC 2 at 10:30 a.m., after Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

