Holiday lights, merry and bright: Here are 8 light shows bringing seasonal sparkle to the Houston-area this holiday season

The season of lights, holiday shopping and caroling is upon us and some of the city’s most lavish light displays have returned to spread some Christmas cheer.

Here are eight lights displays bringing seasonal sparkle to the Houston-area this holiday season.

Commercial displays:

The holiday exhibit, dubbed the “most technologically advanced light show in Texas,” consists of several indoor and outdoor light displays composed of hundreds of thousands of lights. Some of the displays include a high-tech kinetic light show featuring hundreds of suspended LED orbs that move in move in choreographed sequences to holiday music, as well as an LED light tunnel, a simulated indoor meteor shower, a massive model of the solar system, and a 40-ft tall,100-ft long shooting star made from LED lights.

When: The display is open to the public 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, Nov. 14 through Jan. 3 and is closed Dec. 10, 24 and 25.

Where: Space Center Houston is located at 1601 NASA Pkwy. in Houston.

Details: Admission is $15.95 for members, $19.95 for non-members and free for children ages three and younger. All tickets include admission to Space Center Houston. Guests can purchase tickets online at spacecenter.org or in person at the ticket counter. Space Center Houston asks guests to allocate 90 minutes for their visit. For additional information, visit spacecenter.org.

The event features more than 3 million lights, a 50-foot animated tree, a light walk and maze and a synchronized light show. Attendees can also pay a visit to Santa Claus, enjoy their own s’mores and shop from assorted vendors. Sugar Land Holiday Lights will also include a carnival with more than a dozen rides and games, traditional carnival food and a Ferris wheel.

When: The annual event will run through Jan. 3.

Where: Constellation Field is located at 1 Stadium Drive in Sugar Land.

Details: Tickets to the event can be purchased online, over the phone by calling 281-240-4487 or at the Skeeters ticket office at Constellation Field during business hours. Prices range between $12 and $18, depending on what day you attend.

During Zoo Lights guests can sip their hot chocolate as LED lighting illuminates the ancient oak trees and decorates the paths to light the way.

When: This year, Zoo Lights is held at the Houston Zoo from Nov. 14 to Jan. 10.

Where: The Houston Zoo is located at 6200 Hermann Park Dr. in Houston.

Details: TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights is a separately ticketed event, held daily from 5:30 – 10:30 p.m. with the last entry at 9:30 p.m. The zoo closes for the day at 4:00 p.m. and re-opens as TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights at 5:30 p.m. Tickets prices range from $12.90 - $29.95. Zoo members save $3 per ticket when they login to their membership account to buy tickets. For more information, go here.

Texas Winter Lights is an interactive walking or float-through lights experience on the Parkview Terrace of the hotel. Swim through the lights in the iconic Texas-shaped lazy river, heated to 80 degrees all winter long.

When: Texas Winter Lights at the Marriott Marquis Houston is available Nov. 27 through Jan. 3.

Where: Marriott Marquis Houston is located at 1777 Walker St. in downtown Houston.

Details: Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children.

Head down to Moody Gardens to experience several holiday attractions.

When: ‘Holiday in the Gardens’ runs from Nov. 21 through Jan. 2.

Where: Moody Gardens is located at 1 Hope Boulevard in Galveston.

Details: For more information, visit visit moodygardens.org.

Drive-thru light shows:

Need a place to take the family out? Take a trip to Hockley and get in the Christmas spirit with Rudolph. Guests can slowly drive-through the 12-15 minute show while listening to Christmas tunes on their car radio.

When: Rudolph’s Light Show will operate until Jan. 3.

Where: Rudolph’s Light Show is located at 19623 Bauer Rd. in Hockley.

Details: Tickets are $30 online, $35 at the gate (per vehicle).

The one mile-long light show consists of over one million animated lights and includes a 700-foot LED tunnel, the world’s largest, The Light Park said in a release.

The park’s light show is synced and choreographed to holiday music. Character DJs — Santa, DJ Snowflake, Pixel Penguin and Barry Bear — will entertain visitors while working the candy cane turntables.

When: The Light Park opened on Thursday, November 5 and will operate through the end of the year.

Where: The Light Park is located in the parking lot of Hurricane Harbor Splashtown at 21300 Interstate 45 N. in Spring.

Details: A trip through this twinkling tunnel runs $35 per vehicle if tickets are purchased in advance. At the gate, admission per vehicle is $40. The park has a 30-foot maximum length limit on vehicles. Limousines, busses and trailers are prohibited. For additional information about The Light Park, visit thelightpark.com.

The drive-thru experience featuring thousands of lights stretches two-miles along Meridiana Parkway. Families can experience a synchronized holiday light show by tuning their car radios to 87.9 FM.

When: Through the end of the year, Families are invited to enjoy the sights and sounds of the festive season at the Meridiana Musical Lights.

Where: Meridiana Parkway is located off Texas 288, 10 minutes from Pearland Town Center.

Details: Meridiana Musical Lights is free for all to attend.

