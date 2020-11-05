Embrace the Christmas spirit by visiting Rudolph’s Light Show in Hockley

HOCKLEY, Texas – Need a place to take the family out? Take a trip to Hockley and get in the Christmas spirit with Rudolph.

Rudolph’s Light Show is the first drive-thru Christmas light show in the Houston-area, bringing visitors through acres of holiday decor. According to its website, it is a great way to snap pictures for social media.

Guests can slowly drive-through the 12-15 minute show while listening to Christmas tunes on their car radio.

Rudolph’s Light Show is going on now until Jan. 3rd, Tickets are now on sale and will be redeemed digitally via a QR code.

IF YOU GO:

Rudolph’s Light Show

Address: 19623 Bauer Road, Hockley, TX 77447

Tickets: $30 online, $35 at the gate (per vehicle)