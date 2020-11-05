80ºF

Embrace the Christmas spirit by visiting Rudolph’s Light Show in Hockley

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Rudolph's Light Show
Rudolph's Light Show (Image courtesy @caseygoesclick on Instagram/Rudolph's Light Show/Facebook)

HOCKLEY, Texas – Need a place to take the family out? Take a trip to Hockley and get in the Christmas spirit with Rudolph.

Rudolph’s Light Show is the first drive-thru Christmas light show in the Houston-area, bringing visitors through acres of holiday decor. According to its website, it is a great way to snap pictures for social media.

Guests can slowly drive-through the 12-15 minute show while listening to Christmas tunes on their car radio.

Rudolph's Lightshow OPENS TONIGHT!! ⭐🎄🌟 Save $5 and buy your ticket online at www.RudolphsLightshow.com⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ 🎄Open from 6:30-11:30 PM -- Sunday NOV 1st - Sunday JAN 3rd.⁠⠀ 🎄Purchase 1 ticket per vehicle ⁠⠀ 🎄Tickets are $30 online, $5 more at the door⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ Location: @rudolphslightshow⁠⠀ Media: @ludicrous.media⁠⠀ Planning: @sbmoore.co⁠⠀ Photo: @amabyaisha⁠⠀ Video: @videobyrobot⁠⠀ Marquee letters: @lgeventpro⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ .⁠⠀ #rudolphslightshow #rudolph #holidays #drivethru #christmaslights #lights #holidaydrivethru #christmasdrivethru⁠ #christmas #xmas #instagood #happy #teachers #houstonmoms #mombloggers #houstonmombloggers #houstonteachers #houstonkids #houstonfamilies #springtx #thewoodlandstx #katytx #sugarlandtx #cypresstx #magnoliatx #tomballtx #hempsteadtx #houston #houstontx #houstontexas

Rudolph’s Light Show is going on now until Jan. 3rd, Tickets are now on sale and will be redeemed digitally via a QR code.

IF YOU GO:

Rudolph’s Light Show

Address: 19623 Bauer Road, Hockley, TX 77447

Tickets: $30 online, $35 at the gate (per vehicle)

