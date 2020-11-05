Embrace the Christmas spirit by visiting Rudolph’s Light Show in Hockley

HOCKLEY, Texas – Need a place to take the family out? Take a trip to Hockley and get in the Christmas spirit with Rudolph.
Rudolph’s Light Show is the first drive-thru Christmas light show in the Houston-area, bringing visitors through acres of holiday decor. According to its website, it is a great way to snap pictures for social media.
Guests can slowly drive-through the 12-15 minute show while listening to Christmas tunes on their car radio.
Rudolph's Lightshow OPENS TONIGHT!! ⭐🎄🌟 Save $5 and buy your ticket online at www.RudolphsLightshow.com⠀ .⠀ 🎄Open from 6:30-11:30 PM -- Sunday NOV 1st - Sunday JAN 3rd.⠀ 🎄Purchase 1 ticket per vehicle ⠀ 🎄Tickets are $30 online, $5 more at the door
Rudolph’s Light Show is going on now until Jan. 3rd, Tickets are now on sale and will be redeemed digitally via a QR code.
IF YOU GO:
Rudolph’s Light Show
Address: 19623 Bauer Road, Hockley, TX 77447
Tickets: $30 online, $35 at the gate (per vehicle)