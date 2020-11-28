Float through a holiday light show on a Texas-shaped lazy river in downtown Houston

This article first appeared on jillbjarvis.com. Click here to view the article in its original format.

Float through the lazy river lights at the Marriott Marquis Houston in Downtown Houston!

New this year is a walk-through or float-under light experience available on the 60,000 square-foot Parkview Terrace.

Every night, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm the hotel’s iconic Texas-shaped lazy river will be surrounded by one-mile of sparkling lights, providing an interactive light experience 110-feet above street level, complete with stunning views of downtown Houston skyline, overlooking Discovery Green Park.

General Admission tickets are available for the public Monday through Thursday for $15 for adults and $5 for kids.

A few things to know… You do not need to stay at the hotel on the public nights. The pool is heated. Also, Thursday nights include a holiday movie.

This event is new for 2020 and I haven’t been yet, so tell us about it if you go!

Learn more about the lights, HERE! And go HERE to see all the Houston area lights, shows and festivals for this year!