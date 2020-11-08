Out of this world: ‘Galaxy Lights’ brings lavish light displays to Space Center Houston

The season of lights, holiday shopping and caroling is fast upon us and one of the city’s most lavish light displays, Galaxy Lights, is returning to Space Center Houston with out-of-this-world displays.

The holiday exhibit, dubbed the “most technologically advanced light show in Texas,” will open to the public on Nov. 14 and operate daily through Jan. 3.

Galaxy Lights consists of several of indoor and outdoor light displays composed of hundreds of thousands of lights. Some of the displays include a high-tech kinetic light show featuring hundreds of suspended LED orbs that move in move in choreographed sequences to holiday music, as well as an LED light tunnel, a simulated indoor meteor shower, a massive model of the solar system, and a 40-ft tall,100-ft long shooting star made from LED lights.

Space Center Houston’s Zero-G Diner will offer hot cocoa and other holiday treats for purchase.

Hours

The display is open to the public 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, Nov. 14 through Jan. 3 and is closed Dec. 10, 24 and 25.

Admission

Admission is $15.95 for members, $19.95 for non-members and free for children ages three and younger. All tickets include admission to Space Center Houston. Guests can purchase tickets online at spacecenter.org or in person at the ticket counter. Space Center Houston asks guests to allocate 90 minutes for their visit.

Events

Space Center Houston will host several events revolving around its Galaxy Lights display, including a member preview night (Nov. 13) and Galaxy Lights Overnight (Nov. 21, Dec. 5).

Space Center Houston is located at 1601 NASA Pkwy. in Houston. For additional information, visit spacecenter.org.

Searching for more family-friendly activities in and around Houston? Go to our Things To Do page.