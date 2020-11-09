Here are 7 holiday attractions you can find at Galveston’s Moody Gardens

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
HOUSTON – Get out and safely enjoy the holiday season at Moody Gardens located in Galveston, Texas.
‘Holiday in the Gardens’ runs from November 21 - January 2 and includes plenty of outdoor activities and space for social distancing.
Carlos Hernandez is the Digital Content Specialist for KPRC 2. He is a content guru for all things to do in and around Houston, historical pieces, foodie finds and local guides. Carlos was previously a lifestyle producer for KPRC 2's talk show "Houston Life."