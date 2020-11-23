Pearland has a drive-thru holiday light experience: Here’s where to find it

Pearland community Meridiana is celebrating the holidays with a synchronized holiday light experience.

Through the end of the year, Families are invited to enjoy the sights and sounds of the festive season at the Meridiana Musical Lights.

The drive-thru experience featuring thousands of lights stretch two-miles along Meridiana Parkway.

Families can experience a synchronized holiday light show by tuning their car radios to 87.9 FM.

For even more holiday cheer, visitors can stop by the Welcome Center for a cup of hot chocolate until 6 p.m.

Meridiana Musical Lights is free for all to attend.

The drive-thru experience is open daily beginning at dusk.

Meridiana Parkway is located off Texas 288, 10 minutes from Pearland Town Center.