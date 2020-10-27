Sugar Land Holiday Lights returning in November: What to know about dates, tickets, coronavirus safety measures

SUGAR LAND, Texas – It’s that time of the year again.

Tickets to the sixth annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights kicking off Nov. 20 are on sale now.

The event features more than 3 million lights, a 50-foot animated tree, a light walk and maze and a synchronized light show.

Attendees can also pay a visit to Santa Claus, enjoy their own s’mores and shop from assorted vendors.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights will also include a carnival with more than a dozen rides and games, traditional carnival food and a Ferris wheel.

As the coronavirus pandemic remains ongoing, Sugar Land Holiday Lights has outlined safety protocols.

All attendees will undergo a temperature screening upon entry and will be required to wear a mask while inside Constellation Field.

Sanitation stations will be located throughout the facility and recommended CDC social-distancing measures will be enforced.

Tickets to the event can be purchased online, over the phone by calling 281-240-4487 or at the Skeeters ticket office at Constellation Field during business hours.

Prices are as follows: