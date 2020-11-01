Holiday lights, merry and bright: New drive-thru light show brings seasonal sparkle to Spring

The new drive-thru lights experience dubbed The Light Park will open on Thursday, November 5 at 5:30 p.m., and will run through the end of the year, according to a release.

The one mile-long light show consists of over one million animated lights and includes a 700-foot LED tunnel, the world’s largest, The Light Park said in a release.

The park’s light show is synced and choreographed to holiday music. Character DJs — Santa, DJ Snowflake, Pixel Penguin and Barry Bear — will entertain visitors while working the candy cane turntables.

A trip through this twinkling tunnel runs $35 per vehicle if tickets are purchased in advance. At the gate, admission per vehicle is $40. The park has a 30-foot maximum length limit on vehicles. Limousines, busses and trailers are prohibited.

“During these trying times, it is important to provide a fun and safe environment for families during the holidays,”co-creator Matt Johnson said in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring holiday cheer to the Houston-area in Spring, Texas, and showcase the largest holiday light tunnel in the world. Each guest is guaranteed their own unique light show as they drive through our one-mile holiday light park filled with more than one million animated lights.”

Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles the entire time while visiting the park and while on the park property.

The Light Park is located in the parking lot of Hurricane Harbor Splashtown at 21300 Interstate 45 N. in Spring.

For additional information about The Light Park, visit thelightpark.com.

Searching for more family-friendly activities in and around Houston? Go to our Things To Do page.