VIDEO: Help Houston police identify suspect who robbed man in wheelchair outside SE Houston convenience store

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s help in locating suspects who stole a man’s cash bag while he was leaving a convenience store in northeast Houston.

Investigators said on Thursday, Aug. 31 at around 4 p.m., the victim, who is disabled, was in his wheelchair and leaving a convenience store located in the 7600 block of N. Wayside.

The victim said he had his cash in a bag and had just made a purchase at the convenience store. While he was near the gas pumps, an unknown man approached him and grabbed his money bag from his hands, HPD said. The suspect then fled the location in an unknown direction with two other men.

The suspects’ descriptions are as follows:

Suspect #1 description: Man wearing a dark blue shirt and black shorts.

Suspect #2: Man wearing a white shirt and tan pants.

Suspect #3: Man wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app for a cash payment of up to $5,000.