NEW MUGSHOT: Antonio ‘AJ’ Armstrong expected to return to court Friday

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Antonio Armstrong Jr., who was found guilty in the murder of his parents on Wednesday, is expected to return to court Friday as he moves forward in the appeals process.

Armstrong is scheduled to appear in Judge Kelli Johnson’s courtroom at 9:30 a.m., at which time he may be declared indigent.

Afterward, he may be assigned a public defender.

Armstrong, 23, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years. This was the third capital murder trial for A.J. as the first two ended in mistrials.

Back in 2016, A.J.’s parents, Dawn and Antonio Sr. were shot to death while lying in their bed at the family’s home in southwest Houston.

The 12 jurors deliberated for around 9 to 10 hours in total on Tuesday and Wednesday. Seven men and five women were in the jury pool.

In this third trial, jurors heard from a total of 31 witnesses and saw an abundance of evidence in the case.

During week one, the state took up all five days, speaking to more than 20 witnesses and showcasing hundreds of text messages between A.J., his parents and his girlfriend, which showed him lying, setting a fire at his home, getting in trouble at school, sneaking out of the house, making bad grades and smoking marijuana.

