‘We will not ever stop fighting for AJ’: Legal team, family members react to guilty verdict, life sentence

HOUSTON – Antonio ‘A.J.’ Armstrong Jr. was found guilty of capital murder Wednesday in his parent’s brutal slaying inside their southwest Houston home back in 2016.

This was A.J.’s third capital murder trial, as the first two resulted in mistrials.

Following the reading of the verdict, Armstrong was immediately sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 40 years.

Legal experts said the now 23-year-old, who was 16 at the time of the murders, will have to serve 40 years to the calendar date of his Aug. 16, 2023 sentence before he can go before a parole board.

KPRC 2 teams were inside the courthouse before, during, and after A.J.’s verdict was read.

According to those inside the courtroom, A.J. turned to his wife Kate and said, “It’s OK,” after learning his fate.

Our reporters were able to capture the moments his family, including his wife, exited the courtroom, showing visible emotions.

Attorney Rick DeToto, who represented A.J. for the past seven years in all three trials, gave words as he stepped out.

KPRC 2 reporter Rilwan Balogun asked DeToto how he felt after the verdict.

“It’s absolutely devastating. AJ has grown up with us. As I said in my closing, during the last seven years, we’ve seen him grow up from a 16-year-old to a young man, a father, a husband. It’s devastating,” DeToto said. “But when the District Attorney has the power to continue to retry cases financially [and ] devastate the family, those are things that are hard to overcome on a third trial.”

DeToto also said that he will not be representing A.J. on an appeal because he doesn’t do them; however, he has reportedly already filed a notice of appeal.

“He is devastated. But he is one of the strongest young men I have ever known,” DeToto added.