HOUSTON – A bicyclist was fatally struck by an 18-wheeler in southeast Houston Friday, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers were called to the 11000 block of Fuqua Street at around 4:27 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the bicyclist dead on the road.

According to police, the truck driver stayed at the scene.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the victim.

