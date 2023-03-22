79º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Bicyclist pronounced dead after crash on Gulf Freeway, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston traffic, Deadly accident, Gulf Freeway
Bicyclist dead after crash on Gulf Freeway, police say (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A bicyclist has been pronounced dead after a crash on the Gulf Freeway Wednesday afternoon.

According to Houston police, the crash occurred near Woodridge around 4 p.m.

Details were limited, however, police say the one individual was found to be deceased at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the crash, or the current status of a possible at-fault driver.

Vehicular Crimes investigators are en route to the scene, and other drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter