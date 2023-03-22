Bicyclist pronounced dead after crash on Gulf Freeway, police say

Bicyclist dead after crash on Gulf Freeway, police say

HOUSTON – A bicyclist has been pronounced dead after a crash on the Gulf Freeway Wednesday afternoon.

According to Houston police, the crash occurred near Woodridge around 4 p.m.

Details were limited, however, police say the one individual was found to be deceased at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the crash, or the current status of a possible at-fault driver.

Vehicular Crimes investigators are en route to the scene, and other drivers are asked to avoid the area.