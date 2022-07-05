Bicyclist struck, killed while riding on Katy Freeway mainlanes near Beltway 8, police say

HOUSTON – A bicyclist was struck and killed while riding on the Katy Freeway mainlanes near Beltway 8, according to Houston police.

The incident reportedly happened around 1 p.m. Monday.

The bicyclist was heading eastbound on one of the mainlanes of the highway when a gray-colored Jeep Cherokee, in the middle of changing lanes, struck him, police said. The crash pushed the bicyclist toward the Katy Freeway toll lanes.

Paramedics were called to the scene and the bicyclist was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep, 21, remained at the scene and was questioned by authorities but later released. Police determined he was not intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Police are unsure why the bicyclist was riding on the freeway mainlanes. Police will continue to investigate the crash.