Bicyclist struck, killed by intoxicated driver in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is facing charges after he struck and killed a bicyclist early Monday, police say.
It happened at the 2800 of West Little York Road near Mayor Sylvester Turner Park.
Police say at around 2:30 a.m., a man was riding his bicycle with lights on the far right lane near a curb while a white Toyota pickup truck was driving at a high rate of speed on West Little York Road. That was when the truck hit the bicyclist, went off the road, and hit a pole nearby an apartment complex.
The man on the bicycle died at the scene, according to police.
The driver of the truck, believed to be in his 20s, and a female passenger were both sent to the hospital in stable condition, police say. Both occupants showed signs of intoxication.
Police say the driver will face intoxication manslaughter charges.