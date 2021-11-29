Bicyclist struck, killed by intoxicated driver in northwest Houston, police say

A bicyclist was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver early Monday in northwest Houston, police say.

It happened at the 2800 of West Little York Road near Mayor Sylvester Turner Park.

Police say at around 2:30 a.m., a man was riding his bicycle with lights on the far right lane near a curb while a white Toyota pickup truck was driving at a high rate of speed on West Little York Road. That was when the truck hit the bicyclist, went off the road, and hit a pole nearby an apartment complex.

The man on the bicycle died at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the truck, believed to be in his 20s, and a female passenger were both sent to the hospital in stable condition, police say. Both occupants showed signs of intoxication.

Police say the driver will face intoxication manslaughter charges.