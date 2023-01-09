Bicyclist, motorcyclist killed in crash in downtown Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a bicyclist and motorcyclist were killed in a crash in downtown Houston Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

HPD units responded to reports of a crash involving a bicycle and motorcycle in the 1000 block of Palmer Street around 10:06 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a male bicyclist and male motorcyclist. Both of the men were pronounced dead, police said.

According to investigators, a husband and wife were riding bicycles on a crosswalk and going across the bike trail. The couple reportedly had the right-of-way while traveling across the road when a motorcyclist that was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed struck the pair.

Officers said the motorcyclist was thrown from his bike due to the impact of the crash.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.