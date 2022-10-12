Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver during Pride Ride in downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A driver is being sought following the death of a bicyclist who was struck Tuesday night during Pride Ride in downtown Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to the call at 7:52 p.m. in the 2200 block of W. Dallas Street.

Police said the biker started to loose control of his bicycle and fell. He was struck by a oncoming silver or gray Mercedes E-Class without state license plates.

The vehicle accelerated and ran him over again, according to witnesses.

Bikers in the Pride Ride tried to help the man and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators believe if the driver would have stopped and helped the man, he would possibly still be alive. They are hoping to look at surrounding surveillance video in the area in hopes to identify the driver involved.

Pride Bike Ride Houston released a statement, saying “We are heartbroken and shattered in a million pieces. There are no words to explain the amount of pain we are in right now.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Houston Police Department.