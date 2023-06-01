Bicyclist dead after being hit by vehicle in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle in northwest Harris County Thursday evening.

In a social media post, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident occurred on SH-6 and Forest Trails Drive.

Deputies found the man, who was on a bike, dead after being struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, according to Gonzalez.

All southbound lanes on SH-6 at West Road are currently shut down. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.