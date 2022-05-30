Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in southeast Houston Monday.

It happened at 323 S. Cesar Chavez Blvd. around 2:15 a.m.

According to HPD, the man was riding a bicycle south on Cesar Chavez Blvd. near railroad tracks.

A white Altima struck the man from behind and proceeded a short distance down the street before pulling into a private parking lot, police said. Officers said the driver of the Altima then fled the scene.

Investigators said the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway as police work to find the driver involved.