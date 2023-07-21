Suspect charged with shooting 67-year-old man to death, leaving him in grassy median in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged for shooting a 67-year-old man to death in southeast Houston earlier this month, the Houston Police Department said.

Kenneth Wayne Thomas, 55, was charged with murder in the 263rd State District Court. He is accused of killing Kenneth Battle on July 10.

Officers received reports of a shooting in the 9100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard at around 10:10 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found Battle lying in a grassy median with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to HPD, witnesses reported seeing the suspect steal Battle’s vehicle and then park it in a residential area near the shooting scene. Officers didn’t have any information on a suspect at the time.

Further investigation led to the identity of Thomas as the suspect in the case. He was taken into custody on Thursday and charged in the shooting.

