Man shot in stomach in possible domestic violence incident in west Houston; woman taken into custody

Houston police responds to shooting in west Houston on June 26, 2023.

HOUSTON – A man was hospitalized after being shot Monday at a residence in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 11:20 a.m. in the 2500 block of Tanglewilde Street.

Police said the man was shot in the stomach and taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in unknown condition. A woman was also taken into custody.

The shooting possibly stemmed from a domestic violence incident, according to HPD.

