Man dead in northeast Houston shooting

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – One man is dead after a shooting in northeast Houston Sunday.

According to Houston police, the shooting happened in the 7500 block of Homestead Road on the northeast side of the city. Police were called around 6:15 p.m.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Homicide detectives are currently en route to the scene.

