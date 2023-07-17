Man dead in northeast Houston shooting

HOUSTON – One man is dead after a shooting in northeast Houston Sunday.

According to Houston police, the shooting happened in the 7500 block of Homestead Road on the northeast side of the city. Police were called around 6:15 p.m.

Northeast Patrol officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 7500 block of Homestead. One male pronounced deceased at an area hospital. Homicide detectives are en route to the scene. #hounews CC6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 17, 2023

Police said the man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Homicide detectives are currently en route to the scene.