‘Gun battle’ at Harris County game room: Security guard shot amid attempted robbery

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Texas Card House Game Room (KPRC)

A security guard was shot while trying to stop an attempted robbery at a game room in north Harris County Thursday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies responded to the Texas Card House game room in the 1400 block of Spring Cypress Road shortly after 6 a.m.

Sheriff Gonzalez said several suspects attempted to rob the game room. The security guard, who was on-site, got involved and attempted to stop the robbery.

That was when Gonzalez said what he described as a “gun battle” ensued between the suspects, with “dozens of shots fired.” The security guard was hit by the gunfire at least one time.

Gonzalez said the suspects fled the scene before HCSO deputies arrived.

The security guard was rushed to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No customers were hurt.

An investigation remains ongoing.

