Man admits to fatally shooting girlfriend to investigators at NE Houston home

HOUSTON – A man is in custody after investigators said he admitted to fatally shooting his wife at a northeast Houston home Thursday evening.

Officers with Houston Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 8300 block of Sandra Street near Weaver Road at 9:45 p.m.

RELATED: Woman accused of shooting husband in stomach during domestic violence incident at apartment complex in west Houston

When they arrived, they saw a man with his hands in the air on the driveway, shouting “I did it, I did it,” according to investigators.

Police went inside the home and found a 39-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girlfriend’s 14-year-old son was inside the home at the time, but investigators said he did not witness the shooting.

Police said the incident appeared to be a “family violence homicide” after the boyfriend claimed to officers that he “didn’t mean to kill her.”

According to HPD Lt. I. Izaguirre, investigators determined that the couple lived in the home for less than a month, and the shooting may have stemmed from jealousy.

An investigation into this case remains ongoing,

In an effort to help victims, KPRC 2 News created a series, “Breaking Free,” reporting on domestic-related violence and its horrific consequences. The series showcased various stories of survival, heartache, and some even ending in death, but each shared a list of free domestic violence resources on how to get help.

Do you know someone in need of help? KPRC 2 released the following features in “Breaking Free.”

Breaking Free: The state of domestic violence in Texas

KPRC 2 presents a special weeklong series on escaping and ending domestic violence

Breaking Free: Prosecuting domestic violence cases

Breaking Free: Officials seeing increase in domestic violence among senior couples

Ask Amy show notes: Planning your escape - Financial and legal 101

Breaking Free: Transgender people are nearly twice as likely to experience intimate partner violence

Breaking Free: Tow-A-Way domestic violence

Breaking Free: Domestic violence in the LGBTQ community

Breaking Free: Men in abusive relationships

Breaking Free: 3 women die in same week after jumping, exiting moving vehicles during possible domestic disturbances

Breaking Free: The push to de-stigmatize domestic abuse in Houston’s South Asian community

Breaking Free: Helping African Americans de-stigmatize abuse, learn to ask the right questions

Breaking Free: Some abusers using dating apps as increasingly popular way to meet victims, studies show