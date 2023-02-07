KPRC 2 presents a special weeklong series on escaping and ending domestic violence

It’s a dangerous problem that’s often hidden from public view until it becomes deadly. Domestic violence caused by an intimate partner can leave victims feeling vulnerable and trapped.

But help exists. Next week, KPRC 2 presents “Breaking Free”. We are partnering with law enforcement and agencies across our area to bring you a weeklong series focused on stopping partner violence. The goal is to provide support, resources, and solutions that can save lives.

You will find links to our coverage as it airs in the schedule below, but help is available immediately if you need it through the following numbers:

“BREAKING FREE” SERIES SCHEDULE