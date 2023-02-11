Houston Newsmakers - Breaking Free: Erasing intimate partner violence

Breaking Free is a week long series of reports across all platforms of KPRC2 that will be devoted to ending Intimate Partner Violence

Ahead of KPRC’s 2 initiative, “Breaking Free” starting Feb. 13, host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Heather Bellino, CEO of Texas Advocacy Project, who works with every shelter in the state for every person who may have experienced some form of intimate partner violence.

A focus on Black History Month with 39-year-old president and CEO of Integrated Utility Services

Genesys Work Houston presents opportunities for college-bound high school students.

Heather Bellino, CEO, Texas Advocacy Project (KPRC)

The data does not lie. Intimate partner violence is a problem that is growing. KPRC 2 is focusing next week on “Breaking Free” a station-wide effort on all platforms with the goal of shining a light on how widespread this kind of domestic violence is and what all of us have the ability to do about it.

Heather Bellino is the CEO of the Texas Advocacy Project and says they have relationships with every shelter in the state for every person who might experience intimate partner violence.

“You have to have a roof over your head, food in your belly, and someplace to sleep in order to be able to process what’s going to happen in the justice system,” she said. “So our attorneys are trained on trauma-informed care and they have the assistance of the social workers so they can wrap you in a holistic approach to help you and to walk alongside you to the safety that you deserve.”

There is much more to what the Texas Advocacy Project does on the front lines in the domestic violence front and you can hear it in this week’s Houston Newsmakers EXTRA with Heather Bellino.

Trinity Dawson, Co-Founder, President & CEO Integrated Utility Services (KPRC)

A child of inner-city Detroit, Trinity Dawson has taken the path less traveled. His Faith and football took him to and through college into the business world of finance. He released a Gospel music album along the way and found the confidence to step out and start Integrated Utility Services company which provides maintenance and repair services for oil and gas companies.

Recently his company acquired New Jersey-based manufacturer Stuart Steel Protection, which means he now owns one of the largest fully minority-owned services companies of its kind in the United States.

“You don’t have to be a product of your environment,” he said. “You can do anything if you put your mind to it, that God has a purpose for you. You have to have hard work and be willing to put in the work and even if it’s not your business you should treat it like it is your business I think the other part is relationships and building relationships. I heard a civil rights leader say one time that “Excellence and achievement are important but access and inheritance is more important.”

Genesys Works Houston connecting high schools to business careers

Katherine Taylor, Executive Director, Genesys Works Houston, Shachella James, CenterPoint VP of Infrastructure, OPS & Technology (KPRC)

High school seniors with a desire to go to college and gain professional careers have Genesys Works Houston as an option.

“We have close to 40 different high school partners across six districts and so we’re currently recruiting and we get hundreds of applications every year,” said Katherine Taylor, Executive Director of Genesys Works Houston. “But the first real part of the program is our intensive eight-week summer training program.”

Find out how the program works and how to get involved on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

· Heather Bellino, CEO Texas Advocacy Project

· Website: https://www.texasadvocacyproject.org/

· Trinity Dawson, Co-Founder, President &CEO, Integrated Utility Services

· Website: https://iuscompanies.com/who-we-are/

· Website: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-utility-services-ius-acquires-assets-of-stuart-steel-protection-corporation-301718163.html

· Katherine Taylor, Executive Director, Genesys Works Houston

· Website: https://genesysworks.org/houston/

· Shachella James, CenterPoint VP of Infrastructure, OPS and Technology Services

· Website: https://www.centerpointenergy.com/en-us/corporate

