Suspect arrested, charged for fatally shooting bystander at pool party in Galleria area in June

HOUSTON – A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged for fatally shooting a bystander during an argument at a pool party in the Galleria area, the Houston Police Department said.

Kendrick Thomas has since been charged with murder. He is accused of killing 23-year-old Jesus Hall. Thomas was already in custody on unrelated charges, according to police.

On June 13, HPD patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Fairdale Street around 8:55 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Hall unresponsive with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

Investigators said a large crowd of people was attending a pool party when an argument broke out between two unknown people. Both individuals exchanged gunfire, and Hall was struck in the crossfire, investigators said. Hall attempted to run but collapsed and died.

Thomas was identified as the suspect and charged on Thursday.