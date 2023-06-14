23-year-old man killed in crossfire at pool party in Galleria area

HOUSTON – A man is dead after an argument led to gunfire at a large pool party in the Galleria area on Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Fairdale Street at around 8:55 p.m.

Houston police said two people had an argument and both pulled out guns. A man who was struck in the crossfire tried to run away, but collapsed.

When police arrived, the 23-year-old victim was not responsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Houston police have not released his identity, nor the identity of the shooter(s).

It was not immediately known what prompted the argument.

Anyone with information should contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.